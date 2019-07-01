Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Getting skipped in rotation
Velasquez won't start any of the Phillies' first four games of the week and could work out of the bullpen through the All-Star break, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Thanks to an off day Monday, the Phillies will be able to reorganize their rotation and set ace Aaron Nola up for a two-start week. Philadelphia will require a fifth starter again Saturday against the Mets in New York, but Velasquez may not be available to slot back into the rotation if he's needed in relief in any of the prior four games. After a strong five-inning, one-hit showing at home versus the Marlins on June 22, Velasquez faltered in his rematch in Miami on Friday, lasting just 4.1 frames while giving up four runs on six hits and two walks.
