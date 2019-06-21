Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Given another start

Velasquez will start Saturday against Miami, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Velasquez lost his job as a starter earlier in the season, but no one else has stepped up to claim it, so he'll be given a chance to audition for his previous role. He hasn't been noticeably different as a starter than as a reliever over the course of his career, with a 4.60 ERA in the rotation and a 4.66 mark out of the bullpen.

