Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Gives up four runs

Velasquez gave up four runs on six hits and four walks while striking out five through 4.1 innings in a no-decision against the Mets on Sunday.

After Velasquez gave up three runs off two home runs in the first inning, he settled down but could just not get the walks under control. Velasquez continued his string of short starts, not making it more than six innings in any of his last six appearances. The 27-year-old has a 4.95 ERA with 113 strikeouts through 20 starts this season.