Velasquez went 5.1 innings in Saturday's 8-7 loss against Atlanta, allowing one run on two hits and three walks with six strikeouts. He didn't factor into the decision.
The one blemish on Velasquez's otherwise perfect night was a Freddie Freeman home run to lead off the top of the sixth. The outing makes two straight for Velasquez going at least five innings with only one run allowed and he probably earned another turn through the rotation with the performance.
