Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Goes five innings
Velasquez gave up two runs on four hits while striking out two through five innings in a no-decision against the Nationals on Monday.
Velasquez had a decent outing in his first start as he only allowed four hits in five innings with the damage being done by a two-run home run from Kurt Suzuki. He was pulled after only 80 pitches which causes some concern about his usage going forward. Velasquez failed to pitch more than five innings in his last nine starts last season, so this will definitely be something to consider when starting the 26-year-old. Velasquez is expected to make his next start Sunday at Marlins Park.
More News
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Confirmed for Monday's start•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Won't be needed as starter early•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Spring struggles continue•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Poor start to spring•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Avoids arbitration•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Not slated to pitch this weekend•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Advanced Stats Primer for Hitters
Confused by some of the stats or terminology used in Fantasy analysis these days? Here's a...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 3
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of this weekend's action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything you need...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...