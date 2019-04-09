Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Goes five innings

Velasquez gave up two runs on four hits while striking out two through five innings in a no-decision against the Nationals on Monday.

Velasquez had a decent outing in his first start as he only allowed four hits in five innings with the damage being done by a two-run home run from Kurt Suzuki. He was pulled after only 80 pitches which causes some concern about his usage going forward. Velasquez failed to pitch more than five innings in his last nine starts last season, so this will definitely be something to consider when starting the 26-year-old. Velasquez is expected to make his next start Sunday at Marlins Park.