Velasquez did not factor in the decision Friday against the Rockies. He pitched four innings and allowed two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out four.

Velasquez got the opportunity to start with Matt Moore currently on the COVID-19 injured list. The right-hander fared decently well given the venue, allowing only a pair of runs -- each on solo homers -- and striking out four across four frames. Velasquez has now struck out 13 batters in eight innings this season, though he has also issued nine walks. He's likely to return to the bullpen when Moore rejoins the rotation.