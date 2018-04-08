Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Has strong outing Saturday

Velasquez allowed one earned run on four hits while walking one and striking out six across six innings Saturday against the Marlins.

After being being buoyed to a 5-1 lead after the first inning, Velasquez was able to pound the strike zone Saturday. The results were good as he struck out six batters and walked only one. His line from this game has to be discounted a bit given the weak Marlins' lineup and the excellent run support he received, but it provides another glimpse into the upside that he flashed in 2016. He remains a high-risk option but this start should solidify his spot in the rotation, giving him time to prove himself as a potential fantasy asset.