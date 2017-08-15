Play

Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Has tests Monday

Velasquez underwent more tests Monday on his injured right middle finger, including a magnetic resonance angiogram, Matt Gelb of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Velasquez said last week that he has bruising on his finger and wasn't sure of the cause. The Phillies have yet to announce the results of the test or provide a timeline for Velasquez's return. Mark Leiter has taken his spot in the rotation for now.

