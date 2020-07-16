Velasquez looked quite good in an intrasquad game Tuesday, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Velasquez threw four innings, striking out six while allowing just two hits and a single walk in his second impressive outing of summer camp. The Phillies haven't officially named him their fifth starter, but it seems as though he has the edge for the role, with manager Joe Girardi saying, "I don't think you can ignore what he's doing." Velasquez has continually failed to deliver on his promise in four seasons with the Phillies, struggling to a 4.91 ERA last season, but a change in pitching coach could help improve his numbers this season, as the previous regime emphasized throwing up in the zone in a way that didn't seem to suit him well.
