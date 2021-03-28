President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said Saturday that Velasquez (oblique) is on track to begin the season as a member of the Phillies' bullpen, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Velasquez hasn't appeared in a Grapefruit League game since March 9 due to an oblique injury, which effectively took him out of the running for a spot in the rotation. The injury apparently won't disqualify Velasquez from making the Opening Day roster as a reliever, provided he's able to face hitters without issue before camp ends. The Phillies could revisit the idea of using Velasquez as as starter once the oblique injury is further in the rear-view mirror and if he has some time to get fully stretched out.