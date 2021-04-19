Velasquez is preparing to start Friday against the Rockies, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Velasquez lost out on an Opening Day rotation spot but remained on the roster in a swingman role. With Matt Moore landing on the COVID-19 injured list Monday, Velasquez lines up as his temporary replacement. He unlikely to be a particularly appealing fantasy option in Coors Field, however. He's struck out an impressive nine batters in four innings of work this season but has also walked eight and given up four earned runs.