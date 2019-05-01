Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Labors through 3.2 innings

Velasquez (1-1) took the loss against the Tigers on Tuesday by allowing three runs on six hits over 3.2 innings. He struck out seven and walked three.

Velasquez struggled mightily with his command Tuesday as he needed 99 pitches to record 11 outs. The outing his by far the right-hander's worst of the season, as he had yet to give up more than two runs in his previous four starts. The 26-year-old has a 2.73 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 29:10 K:BB as he lines up to face the Cardinals next week.