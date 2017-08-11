Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Lands on disabled list
Velasquez (finger) was placed on the 10-day DL on Friday.
A day after leaving his start due to numbness in his right middle finger, Velasquez is back on the DL -- he missed the final six weeks of the first half with a flexor strain. The Phillies are being vague as to the exact nature and severity of the issue, and thus any estimated return timetable remains up in the air. His replacement in the starting rotation has not yet been announced.
