Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Lands on injured list
Velasquez was placed on the injured list with a strained right forearm Saturday.
Velasquez's spot in the rotation was reportedly at risk, but he'll end up heading to the injured list before he could be sent to the bullpen. It's not yet clear how much time he's expected to miss. Reliever Austin Davis will be recalled to take his place on the roster, with Cole Irvin expected to be called up to take his place in the rotation.
