Velasquez (2-2) was tagged with the loss Friday against the Giants after giving up four runs (three earned) on four hits and four walks across four innings. He struck out two.

Velasquez wasn't sharp with his deliveries and only tossed 45 of his 84 pitches for strikes while also finishing with more walks than strikeouts for the first time this year. The right-hander owns a 4.44 ERA but seems to be trending in the wrong direction, as he has earned at least three runs in three of his last four outings. He's slated to take the ball next week against the Mets on the road.