Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Lasts only 4.1 innings

Velasquez (4-5) allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits and three walks while striking out nine across 4.1 innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Braves.

Velasquez needed 89 pitches and faced 22 batters to record only 13 outs Tuesday. He frequently fell behind batters, starting only nine of the 22 batters he faced with a strike. While he avoided major damage thanks to 19 swinging strikes, he was forced to expend a lot of energy and work up his pitch count in the process. This isn't a new issue for Velasquez, as it was third start in his past six outings in which he has failed to complete five innings of work. He ranks eighth in the National League in strikeouts with 64, but he'll have to work deeper into outings to reach his apparent upside.