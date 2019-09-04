Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Lasts only three frames

Velasquez didn't factor in the decision in Tuesday's win at Cincinnati after giving up one run on four hits across three innings. He struck out five and walked two.

Velasquez allowed only the single run, but he needed 67 pitches to work through the three innings, so manager Gabe Kapler decided to take advantage of the extra arms in the bullpen. The 27-year-old has a 4.80 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 108:37 K:BB over 99.1 innings and lines up to face the Mets on Sunday, but he could continue to see a shorter lease thanks to September's expanded roster.