Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Leaves after rain delay versus Astros
Velasquez left after the third inning in Monday's start against the Astros because of a rain delay.
Velasquez wasn't enjoying a particularly successful evening, giving up four runs on six hits and three walks in his short time on the mound, and was removed from the game after a rain delay of nearly two hours. He had allowed just three earned runs with a 12:2 K:BB over 12.1 innings in his previous three appearances and will look to bounce back in Sunday's start against the Braves.
