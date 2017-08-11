Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Leaves due to finger numbness Thursday

Velasquez exited Thursday's start with numbness in his right middle finger, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander had a noted dip in velocity during his lone inning of work Thursday, topping out at 92 miles per hour after averaging 94 miles per hour on his heater for the season. It's still too early to determine whether Velasquez's finger numbness will affect his availability for his next start. However, this is still concerning for a pitcher that has had arm issues throughout the season, so owners will want to monitor Velasquez closely in the coming days.