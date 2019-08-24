Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Lit up by Miami

Velasquez allowed seven runs on five hits and a walk while striking out two over 2.1 innings Friday night against the Marlins. He didn't factor into the decision.

Velasquez cruised through the first two innings unscathed, but he surrendered all seven of his runs in the third inning before getting yanked from the ballgame. Heading into Friday's game, he hadn't given up more than three runs in five straight outings, so his most recent performance was certainly uncharacteristic. Valasquez's ERA jumped from 4.35 to 4.93 after the contest (91.1 innings).