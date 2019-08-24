Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Lit up by Miami
Velasquez allowed seven runs on five hits and a walk while striking out two over 2.1 innings Friday night against the Marlins. He didn't factor into the decision.
Velasquez cruised through the first two innings unscathed, but he surrendered all seven of his runs in the third inning before getting yanked from the ballgame. Heading into Friday's game, he hadn't given up more than three runs in five straight outings, so his most recent performance was certainly uncharacteristic. Valasquez's ERA jumped from 4.35 to 4.93 after the contest (91.1 innings).
More News
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Fans five for fifth win•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Dealt seventh loss•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Picks up fourth win•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Stuck with sixth loss•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Dominates in Detroit•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Remaining in starting rotation•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, lineup
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...