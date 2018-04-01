Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Looks sluggish in Saturday loss

Velasquez (0-1) gave up seven runs (four earned) on nine hits and two walks in 2.2 innings during the Phillies' 15-2 loss Saturday to the Braves. He struck out four.

The 13.5 K/9 did little to make up for the rest of the damage in the short outing. Velasquez did log 47 strikes on 69 pitches, but Atlanta did plenty when its bats connected. It was an uninspiring start to a critical season for Velasquez, whose 2017 season was cut short due to surgery on his right middle finger last year. Velasquez remains an intriguing talent with a big ceiling for strikeouts, and the Phillies seem intent on giving him some leash to prove he belongs in the rotation. However, if he struggles to quiet doubts over his health and his ability to pitch deep into games, he could find himself in a relief role as the season moves along. He's next slated to host the Marlins on Thursday, so maybe that'll provide a chance to rebound.