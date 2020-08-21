Velasquez allowed four earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out seven across five innings in the second game of the Phillies' doubleheader Thursday against the Blue Jays. He did not factor into the decision.

Velasquez allowed two home runs that accounted for three of the four runs against him. However, he was sharp in between, punching out a season-high seven batters while also turning in his longest outing of the campaign. Velasquez has made three of his four appearances this season as a starter, though without doubleheaders and the need for an extra starter, he will likely be relegated to bulk-inning reliever role for the time being.