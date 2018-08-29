Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Next start pushed to Monday

Manager Gabe Kapler said Velasquez will have his next start pushed back to Monday against the Marlins, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

Velasquez last pitched in Toronto on Sunday, so he will be coming into Monday's start on seven days of rest. Both Zach Eflin and Aaron Nola jumped him in the rotation and will pitch against the Cubs on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

More News
Our Latest Stories