Velasquez pitched five shutout innings, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out four in a no-decision versus Miami on Saturday. The contest was suspended due to rain in the 10th inning.

Velasquez pitched well enough to win, but Ranger Suarez blew the save in the ninth inning by allowing a two-run home run to Jesus Aguilar. Despite the positive outing Saturday, Velasquez hasn't shown much consistency on the mound lately. He has a 5.00 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 81:42 K:BB across 77.1 innings. The 29-year-old lines up for a home start versus Atlanta during next weekend's four-game series.