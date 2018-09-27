Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Not slated to pitch this weekend

Velasquez will not start this weekend against the Braves, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Velasquez was in line to pitch the season finale Sunday, but manager Gabe Kapler elected to give Ranger Suarez the nod instead. In his most recent outing versus the Rockies on Tuesday, Velasquez allowed six runs in just 3.2 innings. It's unclear if he will be available out of the bullpen this weekend, though in all likelihood, we've probably seen the last of the right-hander in 2018. Across 31 appearances (30 starts), he logged a 4.85 ERA and 1.34 WHIP with 161 strikeouts in 146.2 innings.