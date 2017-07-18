Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Officially reinstated ahead of Tuesday's start

Velasquez (elbow) was activated from the 10-day disabled list ahead of his scheduled start Tuesday.

As expected, Velasquez will return to the rotation after being sidelined since late May. His first assignment will be against the Marlins on Tuesday as he looks to improve his 5.58 ERA and 1.46 WHIP.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast