Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Officially reinstated ahead of Tuesday's start
Velasquez (elbow) was activated from the 10-day disabled list ahead of his scheduled start Tuesday.
As expected, Velasquez will return to the rotation after being sidelined since late May. His first assignment will be against the Marlins on Tuesday as he looks to improve his 5.58 ERA and 1.46 WHIP.
