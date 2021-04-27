Velasquez is in line to make a second straight turn through the rotation Wednesday against the Cardinals, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Velasquez started in place of Matt Moore (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) on April 23 in Colorado, working four innings and giving up two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out four in a no-decision. Though Moore was activated from the IL on Monday, the Phillies plan to let the lefty get reconditioned while working out of the bullpen over the next several days before reinserting him into the rotation. It's conceivable that Moore may be called upon to piggyback Velasquez once the latter exits his start Wednesday.