Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Passed up for spot start

Velasquez will not make a spot start Saturday in the absence of Zach Eflin (back), with Cole Irvin getting the call instead.

The Phillies seem committed to Velasquez's bullpen transition, at least for now. He's at best the team's seventh starter at this point, recently falling behind both Nick Pivetta and Irvin. He has little fantasy value as a low-leverage reliever and doesn't appear to be close to a role change.