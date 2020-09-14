Velasquez is slated to start Monday's game against the Marlins.

The Phillies had a doubleheader on tap Sunday in Miami, but rather than tabbing Velasquez for one of the starts, manager Joe Girardi opted to go with a bullpen game in the first contest before having Zach Eflin take the hill in the nightcap. With Zack Wheeler (finger) not expected to be ready to start again until later this week, the Phillies will still have a spot available in the rotation for Velasquez on Monday. Assuming Velasquez acquits himself well in the outing, the right-hander could pick up a second start later in the week against the Blue Jays, as the Phillies will have another opening in the rotation following Spencer Howard's (shoulder) placement on the injured list.