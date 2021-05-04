Velasquez (1-0) earned the win after allowing one run on four hits and two walks while striking out six over six innings Monday against Milwaukee.

Velasquez surrendered a solo home run to the second batter of the contest, but he managed to settle down and turn in a quality outing. It's unclear if the right-hander will receive another turn through the rotation, but he did nearly all he could to earn another look, even with Matt Moore back from the COVID-19 injured list. Velasquez owns a 4.91 ERA and 1.64 WHIP with 24 punchouts over 18.1 innings.