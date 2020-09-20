Velasquez (1-1) earned the win Saturday against the Blue Jays after giving up one run on two hits with six strikeouts and three walks.
The right-hander surrendered a solo homer to Travis Shaw during the fifth inning, but he otherwise kept Toronto off the board. Velasquez has a 5.46 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 40:15 K:BB through 29.2 innings, and he may have made his final start of the regular season.
