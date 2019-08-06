Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Picks up fourth win
Velasquez (4-6) picked up the win against the Diamondbacks on Monday, giving up two earned runs on six hits over seven innings, striking out three and walking two as the Phillies bagged a 7-3 victory.
Velasquez has been on a nice run of late, as this was his third straight start in which he's yielded two or fewer earned runs. This was also the first time all season that he's made it through seven innings. It's been a solid stretch, but Velasquez's numbers on the season remain pedestrian thanks to an erratic campaign split between the bullpen and the starting rotation, as he's sporting a 4.23 ERA and a 1.35 WHIP across 78.2 innings.
