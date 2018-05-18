Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Pitches 6.1 shutout innings
Velasquez (4-4) allowed five hits while walking two and striking out five across 6.1 scoreless innings to record the win Thursday against the Cardinals.
For the first time in five starts, Velasquez did not a allow a home run, helping him to his longest start since April 13. He worked very efficiently through five innings allowing only four baserunners on four singles before tiring down the stretch to allow three baserunners across his last 1.1 innings of work. Though his season long numbers aren't all that impressive on the surface, Velasquez has been impressive of late working quality starts in each of his past two outings while walking just three batters in that span.
More News
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Fans 12 in Thursday's win•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Effectively wild in Saturday's win•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Battered by Braves on Sunday•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Allows four runs in loss to D-backs•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Takes second loss to Atlanta•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Sharp for second straight start•
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...
-
Dynasty check-in: Who's up, who's down?
When it comes to sizing up players, dynasty leagues are a different animal. Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: It's Pivetta's time
Ownership stats show that many Fantasy players have been slow to warm up to Nick Pivetta, but...
-
Podcast: Barria or Lyles?
Have Jaime Barria and Jordan Lyles joined the mixed league discussion? Which pitchers should...
-
Let's make a trade
Getting an informed second opinion on a trade? Priceless. Chris Towers shares his takes on...
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...