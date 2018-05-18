Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Pitches 6.1 shutout innings

Velasquez (4-4) allowed five hits while walking two and striking out five across 6.1 scoreless innings to record the win Thursday against the Cardinals.

For the first time in five starts, Velasquez did not a allow a home run, helping him to his longest start since April 13. He worked very efficiently through five innings allowing only four baserunners on four singles before tiring down the stretch to allow three baserunners across his last 1.1 innings of work. Though his season long numbers aren't all that impressive on the surface, Velasquez has been impressive of late working quality starts in each of his past two outings while walking just three batters in that span.