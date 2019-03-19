Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Poor start to spring

Velasquez has allowed six runs on six hits and four walks in just three innings of work so far this spring.

Velasquez has only appeared twice, but both of those appearances have been poor. He's still expected to open the season in the Phillies' rotation, but Jerad Eickhoff looms ready to take over for any starter who stumbles out of the gate.

