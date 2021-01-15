Velasquez signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Phillies on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Now heading into his seventh big-league season, Velasquez continues to fail to take the next step, but he's remained just useful enough for the Phillies to keep him around at a fairly low price. His 5.56 ERA in 34 innings last season was a career high, though his 4.16 FIP and 4.07 xFIP painted a much more optimistic picture, as did his career-high 29.9 percent strikeout rate.
More News
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Settles for no-decision•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Picks up first win•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Struggles in loss to Marlins•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Picking up another start Monday•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Fans nine in spot start•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Working as long reliever for now•