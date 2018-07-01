Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Receives good news on X-rays

X-rays performed on Velasquez's right arm were negative, and he'll be re-evaluated Sunday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Montemurro reported on the initial diagnosis of a right forearm contusion after a line drive struck Velasquez's pitching arm during his Saturday start, and the test confirmed the relatively good news. Velasquez still may miss at least one start, but his fantasy shareholders can breathe a sigh of relief for the moment that he avoided more serious damage.