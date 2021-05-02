Velasquez will start Monday's game versus the Brewers, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

The 28-year-old will receive another turn through the starting rotation while Matt Moore is eased back into action as a reliever following his stint on the COVID-19 injured list. Velasquez has surrendered five runs on 10 hits with a 9:3 K:BB over 8.1 innings across two starts, so he may need a strong performance Monday to have a chance of earning a longer look in the rotation.

More News