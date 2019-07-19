Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Remaining in starting rotation

Velasquez will make his next start Wednesday at Detroit, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

The free-agent signing of Drew Smyly was thought to be pushing Velasquez back to a bullpen role, but Nick Pivetta will instead make the transition. Velasquez originally lined up to start Sunday, but he now has a more appealing matchup versus the Tigers. The 27-year-old has a 4.87 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 70:24 K:BB through 61 innings this season.

