Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Remaining in starting rotation
Velasquez will make his next start Wednesday at Detroit, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
The free-agent signing of Drew Smyly was thought to be pushing Velasquez back to a bullpen role, but Nick Pivetta will instead make the transition. Velasquez originally lined up to start Sunday, but he now has a more appealing matchup versus the Tigers. The 27-year-old has a 4.87 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 70:24 K:BB through 61 innings this season.
More News
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Rotation spot at risk•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Serves up four homers•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Solid in no-decision•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Set to start Friday•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Getting skipped in rotation•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Gets no help in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 18
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...
-
Waivers: More Santana, Lowe?
Jose Ramirez and Noah Syndergaard are beginning to look like their old selves again. Jurickson...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Luis Castillo up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
Stolen base gains and losses are changing the evaluation of certain players, most notably leading...
-
Waiver Wire: Grab Cooper
Heath Cummings says you should add Garrett Cooper immediately, and maybe Dylan Cease as we...