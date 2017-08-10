Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Removed after one inning Thursday amid dip in velocity

Velasquez was removed from Thursday's outing against the Mets after just one inning, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. He allowed a three-run home run and his fast ball reportedly topped out at 92 miles per hour.

The three earned runs aside, Velasquez's dip in velocity is the most concerning development Thursday. Velasquez had a notable dip in velocity earlier in the season and was found to have a flexor strain that kept him out nearly two months. There's no word yet on the cause of Velasquez's lack of velocity Thursday, but there figures to be an update before the weekend. Mark Leiter Jr. came on to relieve Velasquez in the second inning.