Velasquez is at real risk of losing not just his rotation spot but his roster spot as well, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Velasquez has continually failed to deliver on his potential, posting an ERA of 4.85 or worse in each of the last four seasons. The ERA estimators have been a bit kinder to him, with both xFIP and SIERA giving him a mark of 4.75 or better in each of those campaigns, but he may simply be someone who consistently underperforms those metrics. The Phillies brought in veterans Matt Moore and Chase Anderson on big-league deals this offseason, and the plan appears to be for them to start. Velasquez's career 4.78 ERA as a reliever is a near match for his 4.72 mark as a starter, so the Phillies could elect to give his roster spot to someone else if he can't win a rotation role.