Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Rotation spot at risk
Velasquez's rotation spot appears to be at risk after the Phillies signed Drew Smyly seemingly for a starting role Friday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Velasquez has started 11 games this season and appeared in a further 10 in relief. He's had better results out of the bullpen, posting a 4.35 ERA in relief and a 4.97 ERA when starting, though his FIP has been nearly identical in each situation, coming in at 5.83 as a reliever and 5.88 as a starter. Smyly owns an awful 8.42 ERA in 51.1 innings this season, so his hold on a rotation spot will presumably be very weak.
