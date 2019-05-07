Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Rotation spot not safe

Manager Gabe Kapler wouldn't confirm that Velasquez's rotation spot was safe Monday, saying "I haven't made any determinations beyond tonight," Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Kapler's comments didn't make it sound as though a change is definitely going to come soon, but the Phillies certainly seem to be losing patience with Velasquez. His 3.86 ERA this season doesn't line up with his 5.61 FIP, and he's allowed eight runs while walking eight batters in a combined 7.2 innings over his last two starts. The primary candidate to replace Velasquez in the rotation would likely be Nick Pivetta, would was sent to Triple-A Lehigh Valley in mid-April after posting an 8.35 ERA in his first four starts of the season.