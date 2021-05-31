Velasquez (2-1) took the loss in Monday's 11-1 rout at the hands of the Reds, coughing up six runs on five hits and three walks over three innings. He struck out three.

Homers by Max Schrock and Kyle Farmer highlighted the Cincy barrage as Velasquez got tagged with his first loss of the year. The right-hander exited after 65 pitches (40 strikes), and he'll take a 4.08 ERA and 48:25 K:BB through 39.2 innings into his next start.