Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Saddled with loss Sunday
Velasquez (7-8) took the loss against the Indians on Sunday, completing 4.2 innings and giving up four runs (one earned) on five hits and no walks while striking out six.
Velasquez gave up a single run through his first four innings but was done in by poor defense and a game-changing long ball in the fifth. The frame opened with a pair of errors -- one of which was committed by Velasquez himself -- and was blown open when Oscar Mercado homered to drive in three runs and break a 1-1 tie. The home run was the 25th Velasquez has surrendered in 113.1 frames this season, and his 1.99 HR/9 ranks eighth-worst in the league among pitchers with 100 or more innings. He'll carry a 4.76 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 127:43 K:BB into his final start of the season, a home matchup against the Marlins on Friday.
