Velasquez was scratched from his scheduled start against the Marlins on Thursday due to a numb right index finger, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Velasquez suffered his injury while warming up ahead of Thursday's game, and he'll be unable to make his scheduled start against Miami. David Hale will start Thursday's game in his place, and the Phillies could lean heavily on their bullpen against the Marlins.