Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Season debut set for Saturday

Velasquez is scheduled to start the Phillies' third game of the season Saturday against the Braves, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander will take the hill for the final time this spring Monday against the Pirates, likely surpassing the 50-pitch mark after having topped out at 28 pitches in his last Grapefruit League outing March 16. Velasquez's 2017 season was cut short after he required surgery to address a vascular issue in his right middle finger, but he has experienced no complications at any point this spring.