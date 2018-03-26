Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Season debut set for Saturday
Velasquez is scheduled to start the Phillies' third game of the season Saturday against the Braves, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander will take the hill for the final time this spring Monday against the Pirates, likely surpassing the 50-pitch mark after having topped out at 28 pitches in his last Grapefruit League outing March 16. Velasquez's 2017 season was cut short after he required surgery to address a vascular issue in his right middle finger, but he has experienced no complications at any point this spring.
More News
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Starting Wednesday's spring game•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Had surgery Tuesday•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Will proceed with surgery•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Will get second opinion this week•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Will require surgery, out 6-to-8 weeks•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Shifts to 60-day DL, season over•
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
ADP: Best, worst draft values
Heath Cummings looks at draft day values on three different sites.
-
Top (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...