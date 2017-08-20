Play

Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Seeing expert on thoracic outlet syndrome

Velasquez is scheduled to see Dr. Robert Thompson, a surgeon who is considered one of the foremost experts on thoracic outlet syndrome, Matt Gelb of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Velasquez has not been diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome, but it looks like that is a concern given the specialist he is going to see. Thoracic outlet syndrome can lead to surgery, which would end Velasquez's season. An update on his condition should be coming later this week.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast