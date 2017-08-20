Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Seeing expert on thoracic outlet syndrome
Velasquez is scheduled to see Dr. Robert Thompson, a surgeon who is considered one of the foremost experts on thoracic outlet syndrome, Matt Gelb of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Velasquez has not been diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome, but it looks like that is a concern given the specialist he is going to see. Thoracic outlet syndrome can lead to surgery, which would end Velasquez's season. An update on his condition should be coming later this week.
