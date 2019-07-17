Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Serves up four homers

Velasquez allowed five runs (four earned) on five hits and one walk across 4.2 innings during Tuesday's win over the Dodgers. He had seven strikeouts and didn't factor in the decision.

Velasquez generated 19 swinging strikes and gave up only five hits -- which usually bodes well for a pitcher-- but he was unable to keep the ball in the yard as he allowed four homers. The right-hander has a 4.87 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 70:24 K:BB through 61 innings and will next pitch Sunday at Pittsburgh.