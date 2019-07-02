Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Set to start Friday

Velasquez has been named the starting pitcher for Friday's game against the Mets, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

It was initially reported that Velasquez would work out of the bullpen until the All-Star break, but skipper Gabe Kapler appears to have changed his mind on the matter. Following Velasquez's outing, Jake Arrieta will take the ball Saturday and Aaron Nola will make the team's final start before the break.