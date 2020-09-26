Velasquez allowed three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out six over 4.1 innings in Friday's loss to the Rays. He didn't factor into the decision.

Velasquez held the Rays to one run over the first four innings, but he struggled early in the fourth inning prior to his removal. The right-hander finishes the abbreviated regular season with a 5.56 ERA and 1.56 WHIP, both of which are career-worst marks.